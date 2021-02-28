Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.