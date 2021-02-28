Swiss National Bank Buys 3,500 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vicor worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $5,933,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Vicor by 124.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vicor by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $98.49 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

