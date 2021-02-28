Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

