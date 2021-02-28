Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $26.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.