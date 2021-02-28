Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

