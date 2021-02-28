Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 39.2% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $169.93 million and approximately $197.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00004440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

