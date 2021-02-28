SVB Leerink Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.90). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

