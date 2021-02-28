SVB Leerink Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.87. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.