Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Short Interest Update

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SBKK stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Suncrest Bank has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.