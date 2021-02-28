Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

