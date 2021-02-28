Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $314,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.25 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

