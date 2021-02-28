Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $263,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 382,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $168.36 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

