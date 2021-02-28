Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $234,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

