Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 8,571 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $26.36 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

