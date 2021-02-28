Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,367 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after buying an additional 200,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

