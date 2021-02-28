Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

ILMN stock opened at $439.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

