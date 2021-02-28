Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,601 Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPC. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Experience Investment stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

