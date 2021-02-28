Stratis Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $138.14 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015286 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,708,414 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

