StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

