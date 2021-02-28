Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.