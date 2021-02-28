Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,876 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,438 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $8,254,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 490,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $537,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $128.44.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.