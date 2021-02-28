Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Miroslaw Stachowicz Sells 13,164 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Miroslaw Stachowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

STCK stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The firm has a market cap of £528 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

