Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Miroslaw Stachowicz Sells 13,164 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).
Miroslaw Stachowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).
STCK stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The firm has a market cap of £528 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.32.
Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
