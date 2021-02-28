Stifel Nicolaus Raises TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $24.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Beacon Securities upped their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

