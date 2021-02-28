Stifel Nicolaus Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$5.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SES. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market cap of C$517.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.