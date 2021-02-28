Stifel Nicolaus Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $5.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.62.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

