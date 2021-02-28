Stifel Nicolaus Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $425.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.14.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $390.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,338,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

