Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

