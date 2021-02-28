Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.90 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STPGF stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

