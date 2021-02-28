Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Stepan worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

SCL stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

