Steem Price Down 27.8% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $152.41 million and $30.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,445.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01015539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00397335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00033020 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003260 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,211,117 coins and its circulating supply is 376,237,023 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

