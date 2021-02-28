Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

