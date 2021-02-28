State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1,631.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

