State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 630 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

TOL opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

