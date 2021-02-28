State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 550 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lazard were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.