State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $677,000 Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

