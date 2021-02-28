State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

GMED opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.