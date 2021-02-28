State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,840 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.38 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

