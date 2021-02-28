State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.