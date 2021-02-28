State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

