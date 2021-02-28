State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,650 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Athene by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

