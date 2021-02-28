State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,876 shares of company stock worth $22,686,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

