State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Penumbra worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

PEN stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

