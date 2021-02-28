State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.82 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

SAGE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.