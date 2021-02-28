State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Polaris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $3,175,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

