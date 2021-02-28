Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $60.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.48% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Stantec stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

