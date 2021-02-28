Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.
Shares of Stantec stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.
