Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

