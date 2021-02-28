Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

