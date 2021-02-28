Stanley Mbugua Sells 1,370 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 1,370 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $10,494.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stanley Mbugua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

