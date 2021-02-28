StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Tops $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040667 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.