STA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDE stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.